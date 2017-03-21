Patrick McMullan/PMC
The Vogue family is about to bring us what's sure to be the most fashionable night of the year, and no, we're not talking about the Met Gala.
Anna Wintour's daughter, Bee Shaffer, is engaged, and she's keeping the love in the fashion publication's family.
A Vogue spokesperson confirmed to People magazine the 29-year-old is set to tie the knot with Francesco Carrozzini—the son of the late editor-in-chief of Vogue Italia, Franca Sozzani.
Romance rumors between the couple first sparked when Shaffer attended Francesco's documentary about his mother, Franca: Chaos & Creation, which came out last fall.
The fact that the couple found long-lasting love really comes as no surprise considering Wintour and Franca's longstanding friendship. They both started in their respective roles with Vogue in 1988 and were close ever since.
Sadly, Franca passed away from a long-term illness last December, and the Vogue editor-in-chief penned a touching letter in her honor.
"Franca and I found ourselves falling into a friendship that I am so happy and honored to say sustained itself for 30 years," Wintour wrote at the time. "That's one thing that Franca taught me about friendship: Sometimes, you really have to earn it."
We hope the newly-engaged couple takes those words and holds them close. Congratulations!