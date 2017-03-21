Ronnie Magro-Ortiz is dishing about his relationship with Malika Haqq.

The duo sparked a romance while filming the upcoming second season of E!'s Famously Single, but split in February after two months of dating. We'll get to see the start of Ronnie and Malika's relationship when the show premieres this July, but before then, we're getting the scoop on the status of their relationship from Ronnie himself.

"No, me and Malika are not together," Ronnie confirmed to E! News during an exclusive interview at the NBC Summer Press Day on Monday.