Ronnie Magro-Ortiz is dishing about his relationship with Malika Haqq.
The duo sparked a romance while filming the upcoming second season of E!'s Famously Single, but split in February after two months of dating. We'll get to see the start of Ronnie and Malika's relationship when the show premieres this July, but before then, we're getting the scoop on the status of their relationship from Ronnie himself.
"No, me and Malika are not together," Ronnie confirmed to E! News during an exclusive interview at the NBC Summer Press Day on Monday.
Ronnie Magro/Malika Haqq
But Ronnie did explain what first attracted the two of them to each other.
"I feel like with me and Malika...we had a connection," Ronnie said. "When you meet somebody you're super attracted to them and you're like, 'I wanna sleep with you.' And with Malika it was like, I wanna get to know you, and I feel like we had more of a friendship."
Ronnie continued, "You'll see throughout the show how our bond and connection grows."
Season two of Famously Single premieres Sunday, July 9 at 10 p.m., only on E!