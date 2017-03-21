Showmance or real deal?

That is the question when it comes to bull rider Bonner Bolton and professional dancer Sharna Burgess after the Dancing With the Stars premiere on Monday night, when "handgate" rocked the premiere.

A behind-the-stage moment went viral when Bonner put his arm around Sharna's waist and his arm ended up resting on her crotch. Oops. But still, it was more than just that headline-making moment that had viewers talking, as their chemistry was palpable during their debut performance.

Sharna admitted to E! News that she was rendered "a little bit speechless" and "blushed" for the first time ever on the show over the reaction to their chemistry. But was she really that surprised?