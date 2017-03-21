Bravo
It takes a lot to ruffle Erika Girardi's feathers.
As fans of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills know well, the new fan-fave doesn't not dive headfirst into the shouting matches that her co-stars so routinely find themselves in. No, she's often the cool and collected one standing just off to the side, ready to referee and offer her (usually) impartial judgement.
But as the ladies' trip to Hong Kong continues on, that's about to change.
In a moment we've been waiting to see ever since it was teased way back in the season seven trailer, Erika finds herself driven to the point of tears, proclaiming "You don't know what I go through every night!" And thanks to this sneak peek of tonight's new episode, exclusive to E! News, we finally know both the target of her wrath and the reason. (And no, it's not her new enemy Dorit Kemsley!)
It turns out that person capable of reducing Erika to tears is none other than her good friend Eileen Davidson, who, in a foolhardy attempt to smooth things over between Erika and Dorit after their blowout on the junk boat, really puts her foot in her mouth when she tells her pal, "But she didn't kill your child."
"Hey, Eileen, let's not do that," Erika warns. "And don't ever bring up killing my child again because my child could get killed."
In case you've forgotten, Erika has an adult son, Tommy Zizzo, who works in law enforcement as a police officer with the LAPD. Despite not appearing on the show, Erika has revealed that he lives at home with her and second husband Tom Girardi. And as the clip makes clear, his line of work causes his proud mama to worry about his safety from time to time.
As Erika grows more and more heated, Eileen tries to explain that she was merely making a point and meant no harm, but the damage is done. Another beautiful night in Hong Kong, ruined. (Although, something tells us they kiss and make up. Eileen was in the audience, cheering Erika on during her Dancing With the Stars debut last night, after all!)
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. on Bravo.
