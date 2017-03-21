It takes a lot to ruffle Erika Girardi's feathers.

As fans of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills know well, the new fan-fave doesn't not dive headfirst into the shouting matches that her co-stars so routinely find themselves in. No, she's often the cool and collected one standing just off to the side, ready to referee and offer her (usually) impartial judgement.

But as the ladies' trip to Hong Kong continues on, that's about to change.

In a moment we've been waiting to see ever since it was teased way back in the season seven trailer, Erika finds herself driven to the point of tears, proclaiming "You don't know what I go through every night!" And thanks to this sneak peek of tonight's new episode, exclusive to E! News, we finally know both the target of her wrath and the reason. (And no, it's not her new enemy Dorit Kemsley!)