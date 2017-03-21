Could this baby girl be any cuter?!
Amber Tamblyn and David Cross have shared the first picture of their daughter's face, and baby Marlow Alice Cross couldn't be any more adorable. Little Marlow is lying down, resting on her mini gray cardigan with her hair pointing in every direction. Of course, this funny couple had some fun with their daughter's social media debut.
"Somehow my wife gave birth to a 55 year old furrier from Crown Heights," the Arrested Development actor captioned the picture. "I'm investigating."
The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants star shared her husband's photo and added her take on her daughter's hilarious hair. "My daughter is growing her payos out nicely," Tamblyn joked. "Good morning, world! Marlow loves you!"
The happy couple welcomed Marlow, their first child together, in February. They joked they named her "Dauphinoise Petunia Brittany Scheherazade Von Funkinstein Mustard Witch RBG Cross Tamblyn-Bey jr.," but a few weeks later they revealed her real name in a pretty epic way—with a signed letter from Hillary Clinton. The former presidential candidate penned a note to baby Marlow on her birthday, dated Feb. 15, 2017.
"Dear Marlow," the message read, "Happy Birthday! Your birth has been a source of great joy for your parents, Amber and David, and your vast community of admirers and champions. I send my best wishes to you for a lifetime of amazing accomplishments and adventures, full of love, learning, and friendship. With warm regards, I am Sincerely yours, Hillary Rodham Clinton."
In the accompanying caption, Tamblyn couldn't help but express her overwhelming emotions. "The one day I decide to put mascara on Hillary Clinton sends us this letter for our daughter," she wrote. "Crying now."
Amber added, "A letter from one spectacular woman who has lived so much to another who has only just begun. My heart is as full as this diaper I'm about to change. Thank you, Hillary, grandmother to us all."