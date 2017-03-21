Could this baby girl be any cuter?!

Amber Tamblyn and David Cross have shared the first picture of their daughter's face, and baby Marlow Alice Cross couldn't be any more adorable. Little Marlow is lying down, resting on her mini gray cardigan with her hair pointing in every direction. Of course, this funny couple had some fun with their daughter's social media debut.

"Somehow my wife gave birth to a 55 year old furrier from Crown Heights," the Arrested Development actor captioned the picture. "I'm investigating."

The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants star shared her husband's photo and added her take on her daughter's hilarious hair. "My daughter is growing her payos out nicely," Tamblyn joked. "Good morning, world! Marlow loves you!"