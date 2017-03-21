When Grey's Anatomy returns for its already-ordered 14th season this fall, it will not only air its 300th (!!) episode, but it'll finally tie classic sitcom The Adventures of Ozzie and Harriet for ABC's longest-running series ever. (And unlike that other show, Shonda Rhimes and Co. show no signs of slowing down!) In this day and age of Peak TV, for any series to even come close to a milestone like this is a damn near miracle—and the cast knows it.
"It's been perfect to be able to have a job that you can go to," OG Grey's cast member Justin Chambers told E! News on the red carpet at the PaleyFest event honoring the series. "Just having a routine and working with people that you love and enjoying your character. To be able to say that you've been on a show this long—it's a great gig to be able to say that."
Chandra Wilson, who's been there since day one alongside Chambers, couldn't help but agree. "I'll tell you, as an actor, the opportunity to be involved in something historic is amazing, so I love that," she gushed. "These characters and this show are cemented in history, so to know that little contribution is there—and it will always be—that's amazing. So it's a great honor."
Kevin McKidd, who joined the series five years into its run, couldn't be more thankful for getting the opportunity to be a part of Grey's Anatomy. "I pinch myself every single day that I'm part of it," he admitted. "It's unbelievable. I really feel honored and deeply grateful that I'm part of a thing that's actually making a piece of history. It's a really exciting thing and not to be taken lightly. These things don't happen often."
So, how much longer do Ellen Pompeo and her co-stars think they have left in them? Do they dare dream of giving Gunsmoke's record 20 seasons a run for their money in order to become TV's longest running live-action series ever?
"I don't know. I know that we want to try to—," the leading lady herself admitted before stopping herself short. "Well, let's just see, you know? I don't like to take things for granted. You can't just assume the show can go on forever. It's up to the fans. And the fans will let us know how long they want the show to air."
In that case, she may want to settle in for the long haul, because if it's up to the fans, Grey's Anatomy isn't going anywhere anytime soon.
