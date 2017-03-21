Queen of Christmas Mariah Carey took to social media on Tuesday to announce a movie based solely upon her song "All I Want for Christmas Is You."

She shared a teaser for the flick to Instagram, writing, "I am thrilled to be able to bring the story of my favorite Christmas song to new generations of families with my upcoming new animated movie, Mariah Carey's All I Want For Christmas Is You. You're the first to hear about this exciting news!"

In the clip, the famous song begins playing with a voice-over explaining, "Every holiday season, there are traditions we can't live without." These traditions apparently include: the tree, the stockings, the presents and Mariah Carey (according to the graphics that shoot across the screen).