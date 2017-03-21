Queen of Christmas Mariah Carey took to social media on Tuesday to announce a movie based solely upon her song "All I Want for Christmas Is You."
She shared a teaser for the flick to Instagram, writing, "I am thrilled to be able to bring the story of my favorite Christmas song to new generations of families with my upcoming new animated movie, Mariah Carey's All I Want For Christmas Is You. You're the first to hear about this exciting news!"
In the clip, the famous song begins playing with a voice-over explaining, "Every holiday season, there are traditions we can't live without." These traditions apparently include: the tree, the stockings, the presents and Mariah Carey (according to the graphics that shoot across the screen).
We then get Mimi herself, lounging on the couch, decked out in plaid pajamas with a dog and her Christmas book by her side. "I don't want a lot for Christmas, there's just one thing I need," she says, quoting her famous song.
Of course, the whole thing has sparked some questions..
My song is becoming a movie! You?re the first to hear about this exciting news! Follow @AllIWantMovie for more updates. #AllIWantMovie pic.twitter.com/vb1j75eGZk— Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) March 21, 2017
Is Mariah actually starring in the movie?
Well, while the teaser does explain that it's an animated flick, it's unclear if the singer will be voicing any of the characters. We'll certainly be keeping our fingers crossed.
Is that her dog?
Yes. Mariah has five Jack Russel terriers, so we're guessing it's either: Cha Cha, Jackie Lambchops, Jill E. Beans, Squeak E. Beans and JJ.
Are those her festive, onesie pajamas?
Based upon this photo, also yes (and we're pretty sure you can find them at Target).
All I Want For Christmas Is You
What will the animated characters look like?
In the teaser, Mariah is sitting with her All I Want For Christmas Is You children's book, which features a look-alike cartoon version of herself. If she's voicing the main character, we'd guess the cartoon would look something like this.
What will the film be about?
Mimi's book centers around a young girl's only wish on her Christmas list: a puppy. So we're taking the hint from the clip and guessing this will likely be the premise of the animated flick, too.
Though we don't have any more info just yet, the film will come out during the holiday season, and it's destined to be the most glamorously festive film of the year.