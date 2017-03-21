First comes the double date, then comes Dancing With the Stars!

Ahead of their big ballroom debut on Monday night, partners Nick Viall and Peta Murgatroyd went on a double date with their respective real-life partners Vanessa Grimaldi and Maksim Chmerkovskiy. And it seemed like a night out on the town did the trick for The Bachelor star and the new mom, as they scored an impressive 24 points for their Cha Cha.

So when E! News' Sibley Scoles chatted with Nick and Peta after their dance, she had to get the scoop on their couples' night out.

"The double date was fun. I'm newly engaged, they've been engaged for a while, they just had a baby. Peta and I get along really well and actually Maks has been great," Nick told us. "As a newly engaged couple, it's always nice have a couple to hang out with and have fun."