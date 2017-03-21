First comes the double date, then comes Dancing With the Stars!
Ahead of their big ballroom debut on Monday night, partners Nick Viall and Peta Murgatroyd went on a double date with their respective real-life partners Vanessa Grimaldi and Maksim Chmerkovskiy. And it seemed like a night out on the town did the trick for The Bachelor star and the new mom, as they scored an impressive 24 points for their Cha Cha.
So when E! News' Sibley Scoles chatted with Nick and Peta after their dance, she had to get the scoop on their couples' night out.
"The double date was fun. I'm newly engaged, they've been engaged for a while, they just had a baby. Peta and I get along really well and actually Maks has been great," Nick told us. "As a newly engaged couple, it's always nice have a couple to hang out with and have fun."
Of course, after the double date comes the dance floor competition as Maks is competing with Glee star Heather Morris. Sure, it's friendly, but come on, Nick and Peta still want to win.
"We kind of joke about this rivalry and hopefully we get a chance to embrace that," Nick said. "Certainly, we want to beat them, but also Maks has been incredibly gracious, he's always giving me pointers, always looking out for me, I really appreciate it."
The couple also had two very special guests in the audience to cheer them on in their DWTS debut: Nick's fianceé Vanessa, who Peta said is "awesome" and Nick gushed is "very supportive," and Shai Aleksander Chmerkovskiy, Peta and Maks' son, who was born on Jan. 4.
Michael Simon/startraksphoto.com
Peta took a break from the ABC reality hit show in season 23 due to her pregnancy, and said she felt "great" being back in the ballroom, and revealed the Bachelor has actually been helping her get back in shape.
"There's obviously a long way to go with body and fitness and stuff like that, but right now, I'm feeling like we were a team," she told us. "He's helping me with my fitness, by the way. I'm like, 'Oh my god, I need a break!' And he's like, 'No, we need to keep going!'" It's like role reversal sometimes, it's cool!"
To hear more from Nick and Peta, watch our interview with the DWTS pair above now.
Dancing With the Stars airs Mondays at 8 p.m. on ABC.