Erika Jayne knows how to work an audience, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star has performed around the world and released countless hit songs, but when stepped out onto the dance floor on the Dancing With the Stars season 24 premiere she was doing so without her microphone. Her body had to speak.

"Completely different," she told E! News' Sibley Scoles about performing without singing. "I enjoyed it, yes I was nervous, but, hey, I had a good time."

"I'm super proud," Gleb Savchenko, her pro dance partner, said. "She did a great job."