Selena Gomez is opening her heart—and her doors—to you.

As the latest star of Vogue's "73 Questions" series, the April issue cover girl took fans inside where she was staying while answering dozens of questions ranging from her biggest pet peeve ("people who are rude") to her spirit animal (Meryl Streep, of course).

However, in the mix of listing her fashion regrets ("shoulder pads") and her must-have dessert ("chocolate cake"), Gomez got a touch sentimental. When asked what she would would tell her 15-year-old self, she quipped, "Go ahead and do it because you're going to do it anyway."

Where does she see herself in 10 years? "Hopefully happy."