Could there be a Dancing With the Stars romance already blossoming during week one of competition on season 24? Professional bull rider Bonner Bolton and his dance partner Sharna Burgess ignited the dance floor with their Cha-cha-cha to "Move" by Luke Bryan, receiving a 22 out of 40 from the judges. While the dance moves may need some work, there was no denying their chemistry (even when they weren't dancing the two were grabbing eyeballs).

"I think everyone made such a big deal out of it tonight that both of us were a little bit speechless…I've never blushed on this show, ever in my life, and I legit blushed tonight because I didn't know what to say," Sharna told E! News' Sibley Scoles after the performance.