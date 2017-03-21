Could there be a Dancing With the Stars romance already blossoming during week one of competition on season 24? Professional bull rider Bonner Bolton and his dance partner Sharna Burgess ignited the dance floor with their Cha-cha-cha to "Move" by Luke Bryan, receiving a 22 out of 40 from the judges. While the dance moves may need some work, there was no denying their chemistry (even when they weren't dancing the two were grabbing eyeballs).
"I think everyone made such a big deal out of it tonight that both of us were a little bit speechless…I've never blushed on this show, ever in my life, and I legit blushed tonight because I didn't know what to say," Sharna told E! News' Sibley Scoles after the performance.
"Obviously we have chemistry. We're not going to stand here and lie and say we don't, but everyone made such a big deal tonight that I didn't really know what to say to it," Sharna continued.
To add a little fuel to the fire, the partners confirmed they are both single.
"The dance was fun," Bonner told us. "It was exciting and obviously a sexy dance." Next up? More romantic moves on the dance floor.
"I think every cowboy has a little bit of a romantic side, so I'm looking forward to showing that as well," he said.
Bonner broke his neck a year ago and was paralyzed from the neck down for 24-hours after the bull riding accident, so he has to work twice as hard to get the moves down. "He's teaching his body to be coordinated again," Sharna said. "He does everything he can to take care of it."
"Long story short, I'm having to do extra therapy so I can go into practice each day and feel good and try to keep up with this beautiful young lady," Bonner said.
While stepping into the ballroom isn't as dangerous as climbing atop a bull, there were still nerves involved before the performance, Bonner admitted.
"It was some of the most fun I've had since i got to compete last and everything I expected. It was just a sheer adrenaline rush out there," he said. "It's definitely not as dangerous, obviously, and she doesn't have horns and hooves, although I was definitely as intimidated by this whole experience just because it's totally out of my element, totally new experience and it was great though. She made it amazing for me."
Dancing With the Stars airs Mondays, 8 p.m. on ABC.