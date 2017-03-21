Ellen DeGeneres Hospitalized After Wine-Related Accident

"So, you know how in gymnastics when you do a one-handed cartwheel and you have to spread the weight evenly between all your fingers? Well, I had two glasses of wine and fell into a door," DeGeneres continued, adding that she and wife Portia De Rossi "were coming home from a dinner party" and were "almost at the front door" when the accident occurred. "The dogs were so excited to see us and I caught the lip of the top step. I was a foot away from the door and I fell into the door and it did something to my finger, I knew something was wrong."

To her audience's surprise, DeGeneres showed a photo of her dislocated finger. "I should have warned you. Don't look at that. If you're squeamish, don't look at it," she told them. "I'm sorry."