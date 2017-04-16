Today we celebrate Selena Quintanilla-Perez's life and what would've been the iconic singer's 46th birthday.
Selena's legacy is ever so present in today's pop culture, from a MAC makeup collection to a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, making her legacy is stronger than ever. Thankfully, we are left with the late singer's music, and through that, she will forever stay alive in the hearts of millions for generations to come.
Aside from records and Selena the movie, we found so many things to celebrate Selena, here are our top 20 picks:
www.urbanoutfitters.com
Selena Tee, $39
Zazzle
Selena soundtrack, $36.95
Etsy
Selena Vintage Tshirt, $49.99
Selena Inspired Costume, $160
Rachel Murray/Getty Images for Madame Tussauds Hollywood
Visit Selena's Wax Figure at Madame Tussauds Hollywood, Tickets start at $20.99
Etsy
Anything for Selenas Black Cap, $19.95
Selena Vive Doll, $21.99
Selena Pin, $72
Levi Denim Jacket, $130
hollywoodmemorabilia.com
Capitol Latin
Dreaming of You album, $6.49
Barnes & Noble
urbanoutfitters.com
Selena Signature Tee, $28
Etsy
CaseGator.com
If you've got some favorites that you didn't see here, send us the link in the comment section below.