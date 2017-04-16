Celebrate Selena Quintanilla's Legacy on What Would've Been the Iconic Singer's 46th Birthday

Today we celebrate Selena Quintanilla-Perez's life and what would've been the iconic singer's 46th birthday. 

Selena's legacy is ever so present in today's pop culture, from a MAC makeup collection to a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, making her legacy is stronger than ever. Thankfully, we are left with the late singer's music, and through that, she will forever stay alive in the hearts of millions for generations to come. 

Aside from records and Selena the movie, we found so many things to celebrate Selena, here are our top 20 picks: 

Selena Quintanilla Como La Flor Tshirt

www.urbanoutfitters.com

Selena Tee, $39

Selena Quintanilla Merchandise

Zazzle

Selena Quintanilla Flor Mode Tshirt, $19.95

Selena Quintanilla Merchandise

Selena soundtrack, $36.95

Selena Quintanilla Tshirt

Etsy

Selena Vintage Tshirt, $49.99

Selena Quintanilla Merchandise

Vintage Style Selena Quintanilla Reprint Tshirt, $20

Selena Quintanilla Merchandise

Selena Inspired Costume, $160

Selena Quintanilla Merchandise

Selena MAC Lipsticks: Como La Flor, Amor Prohibido, Dreaming of you, BiDi BiDi Bom Bom, $27.00

Selena Quintanilla Wax figure

Rachel Murray/Getty Images for Madame Tussauds Hollywood

Visit Selena's Wax Figure at Madame Tussauds Hollywood, Tickets start at $20.99

Selena Quintanilla Cap

Etsy

Anything for Selenas Black Cap, $19.95

Selena Quintanilla Merchandise

Selena Vive Doll, $21.99

Selena Quintanilla Merchandise

Fiesta De La Flor Commemorative Cup, $25

Selena Quintanilla Merchandise

Selena Pin, $72

Selena Quintanilla Merchandise

Levi Denim Jacket, $130

Selena Movie Poster

hollywoodmemorabilia.com

Jennifer Lopez Signed Selena Movie Poster, $890

Selena, Dreaming of You

Capitol Latin

Dreaming of You album, $6.49

Selena Quintanilla Merchandise

Selena Quintanilla Air Freshener, $5 

Selena Quintanilla Book, Chris Perez

Barnes & Noble

To Selena, with Love (Commemorative Edition), $10.11

Selena Quintanilla Merchandise

urbanoutfitters.com

Selena Signature Tee, $28

Selena Quintanilla Pin

Etsy

Selena Quintanilla Pin, $12

Selena Quintanilla Pillow

CaseGator.com

Anything For Selena Reina De La Cumbia 7 Pillow Case Cover, $16.50

If you've got some favorites that you didn't see here, send us the link in the comment section below. 

