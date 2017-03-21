Prepare to smile yourselves silly.

The musical crossover episode of The Flash airs tonight, and we're here to tell you it's a delight, especially if you like watching superheroes fall in love.

"Duet" finds Barry (Grant Gustin) and Supergirl's Kara (Melissa Benoist) under the spell of the Music Meister (Darren Criss), a mischievous villain who has sent them both into a movie musical straight out of the 1940s, where all their friends are not their friends and they have to sing their way to safety, without the help of their super powers.

"It's going to be quite a spectacle," Candice Patton tells E! News of the epic hour, which began with the Music Meister's appearance in last night's Supergirl. "I think there's a lot for fans to get excited about, from the singing and dancing to seeing like some of your favorite characters in completely different ways."