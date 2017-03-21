Who knew Murphy (Richard Harmon) could cook?

Clarke (Eliza Taylor) certainly didn't, but she gets an oddly domestic surprise in this week's episode of The 100 when she takes a momentary break from trying to save hundreds of lives in the post-apocalyptic/pre-apocalyptic wilderness to visit Becca's island.

Murphy and Emori (Luisa D'Oliveira) have shacked up in that big mansion, and it's almost like the next total disaster is not just around the corner. Murphy's got music playing, he's cooking something fancy, and he and Emori are cute as can be.

In the clip above, exclusive to E! News, Clarke arrives at the mansion to find herself in a whole new world.