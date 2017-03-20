It's getting hot in the ballroom and we're only in week one.

Tonight kicked off a brand-new season of ABC's popular series Dancing With the Stars. And while viewers may have come for the dancing, they left with a few eyebrows raised regarding one charming duo.

As soon as professional bull rider Bonner Bolton did the cha-cha with partner Sharna Burgess, several audience members and judges liked what they saw.

"I'm telling you Sharna, you're in for the ride of a lifetime," judge Bruno Tonioli shared during his critique. "And if you're not, a lot of people are taking your place."

Later on in the show, however, the Internet couldn't help but catch Bonner getting handsy with his partner while Nick Viall and Peta Murgatroyd waited for their scores.