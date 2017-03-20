Talk about a picture-perfect wedding celebration.

Shortly after E! News exclusively confirmed that The Bachelor alumna AshLee Frazier said "I Do" to beau Aaron Williams, we now have more photos of the romantic ceremony that featured one stunning bride.

In pictures captured by photographer Ashley Streff, the bride wowed as she posed at Aaron's parents' lake house overlooking Lake Conroe in Houston, Tex.

Earlier on in the afternoon, AshLee showed off her gown purchased from Ivory Bridal Atelier. And as the day turned into night, cameras continued to flash as the couple enjoyed their first dance and explored the romantic wedding venue.

It's a pretty nice surprise for Bachelor Nation one week after the show's most recent season finale.