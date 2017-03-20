Meghan Markle and Serena Williams' friendship is the gift that keeps on giving.

When news of the Suits actress relationship with Prince Harry surfaced last October, there was a singular name included in nearly every roundup of need-to-know facts about the relatively under-the-radar star. Yes, you guessed it—the one and only Ms. Williams.

In light of reports that Meghan will receive a plus-one invitation to the tennis all-star's upcoming wedding to Alexis Ohanian that will presumably go to her Royal boyfriend, we thought it vital to take a deep dive into one of Hollywood's not-so-unlikely friendships.

Let's begin, shall we?