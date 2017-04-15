April the Giraffe Gives Birth!

After months and months (and months) of waiting, April the Giraffe has given birth!

The arrival of the newest member of the Animal Adventure Park in New York was viewed by hundreds of thousands of audience members around the world who tuned in.

A livestream documenting April's pregnancy has been making headlines for months now as animal lovers around the globe not-so-patiently waited for the birth of April's fourth child.

Around the clock, fans of April checked in to see how she was doing in her pen (which happens to be conveniently located next to her partner Oliver) and how her pregnancy was coming along.