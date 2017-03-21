EXCLUSIVE!

Naya Rivera Says It's "Natural" to Feel Mom Guilt: You Will Have It "Forever"

Naya Rivera

Tasia Wells/Getty Images for Azione

Naya Rivera is getting real about motherhood. 

E! News has an exclusive look at the former Glee star's interview with SELF magazine about the ups and downs of raising year-and-a-half-old son Josey Dorsey, who she co-parents with ex Ryan Dorsey

The actress explained that despite slowing down her career, she still suffers from mom guilt. "I feel mom guilt all the time," Rivera told the mag. "You want everything for your child. If you're not there and you feel like you're missing out on something, it's natural to feel that."

She added, "I have other mom friends who work full-time Monday through Friday and sometimes the weekend, and they tell me how hard it is. So hats off to every working mom."

Lucky for Naya, her inner circle (which includes former Glee co-star Heather Morris) has helped the 30-year-old cope with the tough times. 

"We all went through the process together and having that support system is very important," Rivera shared. She also stressed the importance of self-care, offering tips to fellow new moms struggling to put themselves first from time to time.

"It really is important, and I think the whole mom guilt thing is too real," she told SELF. "You're always going to have mom guilt—forever. But I would tell a new mom: the first six months is the safe zone."

She continued, "Go out and get your hair back right, get your nails done, go work out because the baby is not going to remember. So you don't have to feel guilty about taking care of yourself."

Naya credits a blowout, manicure and facial as her decompress go-to's while her little boy is napping. 

OK, mamas! You heard Naya: Let's book those beauty appointments. 

