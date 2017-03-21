Celebrities looking the way they do should only be so impressive.

Having a trainer and a chef—or at least the resources to shop solely at Whole Foods or get three farm-to-table, organic, macrobiotic meals delivered every day—obviously helps with daily maintenance.

But celebrities, even the fittest ones, are only human. They like chocolate and burgers, and cake. And even knowing that looking a certain way is part of their job doesn't make the idea of cutting yummy food out of their lives any more palatable.