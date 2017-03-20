Mel B has put an end to her marriage with Stephen Belafonte.

E! News has obtained court documents that reveal the Spice Girls songstress and America's Got Talent judge has filed for divorce after nearly 10 years with the film producer. Mel B (real name Melanie Brown) cited "irreconcilable differences" for the breakup and is asking the court to terminate spousal support to Stephen.

Mel B and Belafonte secretly tied the knot in June 2007 in Las Vegas after five months of dating. Three years after renewing their vows in front of family and friends in Egypt, the couple welcomed daughter Madison Belafonte in 2011. The singer is requesting joint custody for their 6-year-old.

According to the official papers, Mel B filed for separation on December 28, 2016.