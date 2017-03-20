Mike Windle/Getty Images
Mel B has put an end to her marriage with Stephen Belafonte.
E! News has obtained court documents that reveal the Spice Girls songstress and America's Got Talent judge has filed for divorce after nearly 10 years with the film producer. Mel B (real name Melanie Brown) cited "irreconcilable differences" for the breakup and is asking the court to terminate spousal support to Stephen.
Mel B and Belafonte secretly tied the knot in June 2007 in Las Vegas after five months of dating. Three years after renewing their vows in front of family and friends in Egypt, the couple welcomed daughter Madison Belafonte in 2011. The singer is requesting joint custody for their 6-year-old.
According to the official papers, Mel B filed for separation on December 28, 2016.
Things appeared to be just fine between the pair as late as February 2017, when Mel B shared a heartfelt tribute to Belafonte on his birthday.
"My baby boo @stephenthinks11 we have been through everything that would normally tear couples apart and we have come out on the other side stronger," she wrote alongside a PDA snapshot. "you loved me before I even new how to really love myself, you are my world honey and let's not forget you are abit of a dickhead too xxxx"
Mel B added in hashtags, "#tenyearsmarried #fightfortheineyoulove #theysaiditwouldntlast #bitcheswishtheyhadthis #nowtalkaboutme"
The 41-year-old Brit was previously married to Jimmy Gulzar, between 1998 and 2000. She shares daughter Phoenix Chi Gulzar, 18, with her former backup dancer, as well as Angel Iris Murphy Brown, 9, with Eddy Murphy. Belafonte, 41, has a 12-year-old daughter from a previous relationship.
