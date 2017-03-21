You're Doing It Wrong: Taking Care of Your Eyelashes

There's a simple way to ensure your eyelashes reach their full potential.

You've got your mascara, eyelash curler and falsies in hand ready to intensify and elongate, and yet, it's just not enough. So maybe you try celebrity-loved eyelash extensions or tinting as a new means to get bold lashes. Whether you've tried it all or just one method, you're probably missing a simple step that could make all the difference.

Cue Yris Palmer, the founder and CEO of Star Lash Extensions. The brand is widely known for their voluminous and wispy extensions, but have also created falsies in strips for those that can't make it to Sherman Oaks, Calif. Selena Gomez, Kylie Jenner and Adrienne Bailon are just a few of the celebs that have trusted Yris with their lashes, so we asked her to share her expertise.