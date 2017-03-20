Taylor Hill/Getty Images
Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and Jason Statham are getting ready to earn one of the greatest titles of them all: Parents.
More than a month after the British model announced her pregnancy on Instagram, E! News is learning more about how the mom-to-be and her fiancé are preparing for their roles as mom and dad.
"Rosie and Jason are looking forward to becoming parents," a source shared with E! News exclusively. "They are starting to get their nursery together. They are just such a lovely couple and really in love."
According to our insider, the pair even knows the sex of their baby. And yes, they are keeping it under wraps for now.
While the pair stepped out for the 2017 Vanity Fair Oscar Party last month, both Rosie and Jason appear to be keeping relatively low profiles in the spotlight. Their diversion from red carpets, however, doesn't mean they aren't madly in love.
"They know each other so well and at this point after over seven years of being together, they can finish each other sentences," our source shared with E! News. "Jason is very close with his family and they all adore Rosie."
Through her pregnancy, Rosie continues to work out and stay active by doing a variety of activities including cardio, yoga, Pilates and weights. According to our source, the model and Jason also take walks together.
"Rosie and Jason both still stay very active because fitness is important to them both," our insider explained. "She feel good overall."
Creating a family of her own is something Rosie has previously spoken about before. In a 2015 interview with Esquire magazine, the model opened up about her future plans.
"Having a family is something I think about for sure, and whether I'd live here in America or in England," she explained to the publication. "But it's not always as simple as that…I have no idea what will happen, but it'll be interesting to find out, right? And nothing will be perfect, I'm sure."
Safe to say someone has a lot to look forward to.