Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and Jason Statham are getting ready to earn one of the greatest titles of them all: Parents.

More than a month after the British model announced her pregnancy on Instagram, E! News is learning more about how the mom-to-be and her fiancé are preparing for their roles as mom and dad.

"Rosie and Jason are looking forward to becoming parents," a source shared with E! News exclusively. "They are starting to get their nursery together. They are just such a lovely couple and really in love."

According to our insider, the pair even knows the sex of their baby. And yes, they are keeping it under wraps for now.

While the pair stepped out for the 2017 Vanity Fair Oscar Party last month, both Rosie and Jason appear to be keeping relatively low profiles in the spotlight. Their diversion from red carpets, however, doesn't mean they aren't madly in love.