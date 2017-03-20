Attention Barbz, Nicki Minaj is at the top of her game.
The rapper just made history by beating Aretha Franklin's previous record for most Billboard Hot 100 hits by a woman.
After releasing three songs this month, the 34-year-old earned 76 hits while the Queen of Soul's record held strong for nearly 40 years with an impressive 73 chart-toppers. Now that's impressive!
All three of Minaj's most recent hits were dropped on March 10—"No Frauds," "Regret in Your Tears" and "Changed It."
And while Ms. Minaj herself has yet to speak about the historical moment, based on her social media postings, it's clear she knew this was in the works.
In fact, Nicki usually saves her inner-most thoughts for her lyrics, just like her latest in her ongoing feud with Remy Ma.
Nicki posted the following message on social media directed at the 36-year-old rapper, writing, "I love my fans. Y'all the real MVP's. Been writing my own raps since I was 11. GOD knows. Next week I'll beat Aretha for the most Hot 100 hits on billboard by ANY woman in the world EVER in the history of music. Stay in your bum ass place. Jealousy gets u no where
She continued, "Love to all my bad btchs. Now I got a countdown of my own for Sheneneh. U got 72 hours to drop a hit and I'll give u half a million dollars if you can book ANY show or interview w/o mentioning the Queen name. On another note, my album is nothing but waves. Lol my babies, you're gonna get your complete LIFE. love u guys so fkn much. Let's go."
…and there you have it.