Ryan Reynolds' love life has gone to the dogs. Dog house, that is.

The Hollywood hunk and co-star Jake Gyllenhaal recently sat down with E! News' Sibley Scoles while promoting their new flick Life, where he dished about the aftermath of a Good Morning America interview in which he admit that Jake "might just be a little bit better" in the kitchen than wife Blake Lively.

"Funny enough, I'm actually living right now in an actual dog house," Reynolds teased. "Baxter is usually staying in there, but he's moved out for now. He's been upgraded to the main bed."

The proud father of two little girls then clarified, "I wasn't totally in the dog house because they get competitive with the cooking. They're both incredibly accomplished chefs."