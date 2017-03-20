Ryan Reynolds' love life has gone to the dogs. Dog house, that is.
The Hollywood hunk and co-star Jake Gyllenhaal recently sat down with E! News' Sibley Scoles while promoting their new flick Life, where he dished about the aftermath of a Good Morning America interview in which he admit that Jake "might just be a little bit better" in the kitchen than wife Blake Lively.
"Funny enough, I'm actually living right now in an actual dog house," Reynolds teased. "Baxter is usually staying in there, but he's moved out for now. He's been upgraded to the main bed."
The proud father of two little girls then clarified, "I wasn't totally in the dog house because they get competitive with the cooking. They're both incredibly accomplished chefs."
Gyllenhaal chimed in, "It's exactly like Chopped."
But instead of praising Blake's culinary skills, Reynolds couldn't help but gush about his close friend's specialties. "You do simple stuff, really," he told Jake. "I'm serious. You've made salmon and steak. Those things are really good. I'm simple; like bowls of cereal I'll do really well. He's very good at the staples.
As for whether or not Gyllenhaal wanted to reciprocate the kind words, he told us, "What's super frustrating to me, I've been asked this a couple times, then someone throws me out in the deep water. 'Just say something nice about him!' First of all, no matter what I say I'm going to sound like I'm not telling the truth."
He finally settled one a compliment we think most Reynolds fans can agree with: "Have you seen the guy's calves? His Achilles and his calves are unmatched."
Life hits theaters March 24.