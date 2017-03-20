The Power Rangers Introduces Its First Gay Character

For example, the original Blue Ranger actor David Yost was openly gay when he took on the role, but ended up leaving the series in the late '90s after facing harassment over his sexual orientation.

Now, he's praising the film's twist. "They really stepped up to the plate," Yost told THR. "I think so many people in the LGBTQI community are going to be excited to see that representation."

While characters like Catwoman, Harley Quinn, Wonder Woman and others are among some of the more high-profile LGBT characters in comic books, they were portrayed as straight when turned into movies. The only superhero that came even close to representing non-heterosexuality was Marvel's antihero Deadpool, who identifies as pansexual (however, he never had any non-heterosexual experiences in the film).