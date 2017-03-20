And a baby makes four!

Megan Hilty is kicking off the spring season with some exciting family news. As it turns out, the Smash star and Tony-nominated Broadway star has welcomed her second child, E! News confirms.

"We are overjoyed with the new addition to our little family," Megan shared with People who first broke the news. "It's incredible how much love you can feel for someone you've just met."

Megan along with husband Brian Gallagher named their son Ronan Laine Gallagher. He was born last Monday in Los Angeles at 3:30 p.m. Baby Ronan joins older sister Viola Philomena.

Close to one month ago, the Wicked and Annie Get Your Gun star celebrated her baby boy's arrival with a baby shower. She documented some of the tasty treats and thoughtful presents on social media.