And a baby makes four!
Megan Hilty is kicking off the spring season with some exciting family news. As it turns out, the Smash star and Tony-nominated Broadway star has welcomed her second child, E! News confirms.
"We are overjoyed with the new addition to our little family," Megan shared with People who first broke the news. "It's incredible how much love you can feel for someone you've just met."
Megan along with husband Brian Gallagher named their son Ronan Laine Gallagher. He was born last Monday in Los Angeles at 3:30 p.m. Baby Ronan joins older sister Viola Philomena.
Close to one month ago, the Wicked and Annie Get Your Gun star celebrated her baby boy's arrival with a baby shower. She documented some of the tasty treats and thoughtful presents on social media.
"Thank you @carlyt101 and @ericatuchman for joining forces again to throw me another kick-ass shower with all my favorite people and all my favorite things!" she wrote on Instagram. "@mcconnellsicecreams @bakedbymelissa @pebblescereal @adenandanais #HRCmugs"
Ultimately, Megan's second pregnancy journey appeared to be a smooth one. When talking to Fit Pregnancy, the actress revealed how she was feeling months before her due date.
"I didn't have morning sickness either time—knock on wood. Viola , I thought it was going to be weird to feel a baby moving," she shared with the publication. "But I love it—even the kicking and punching. Near the end of my last pregnancy, my mom said, ‘You'll miss her when she's not in your tummy anymore.' She was so right."
And while there is no doubt that Megan will hit the stage again soon, there's something about parenting that bring a whole new level of joy.
"I never thought there would be anything better than what I do for a living," she once shared. "Getting applause is awesome, but nothing compares to when I'm playing with my daughter and she's happy. That's just the best."