Kendall Jenner is confronting her fears.

After Kim Kardashian candidly opened up about her Paris robbery in last Sunday's Keeping Up With the Kardashians, the 21-year-old model is revealing details about her frightening encounter with a stalker in a sneak peek from the upcoming episode.

"I had someone break into my house," Kendall admits. "I used to be the one who was so independent. I was always kind of by myself, in a good way, but now it's fully flipped."

She relives the chilling experience in the clip above, telling Scott Disick and Kris Jenner what happened when she found the man waiting outside her Hollywood house.