Kendall Jenner is confronting her fears.
After Kim Kardashian candidly opened up about her Paris robbery in last Sunday's Keeping Up With the Kardashians, the 21-year-old model is revealing details about her frightening encounter with a stalker in a sneak peek from the upcoming episode.
"I had someone break into my house," Kendall admits. "I used to be the one who was so independent. I was always kind of by myself, in a good way, but now it's fully flipped."
She relives the chilling experience in the clip above, telling Scott Disick and Kris Jenner what happened when she found the man waiting outside her Hollywood house.
"So, I came home one night and there was a guy sitting on the side of my street, and I was like, 'That's so weird.' He just looked like a homeless man sitting in his knees…in the street," she says. "I drove around and went into my house and I watched the gate close. I turned my car off, getting my stuff together. I'm about to open my door and I look in my rearview mirror and he was standing right there. I just saw his figure, in the gate right behind my car."
Kendall then began to freak out as he said he wanted to talk to her. "I was like, 'No, you need to leave,'" she recalls. "I called one of my friends immediately. I'm sobbing crying. He's at my window, banging on my window, screaming at me. So, then I finally start backing out and I get to my gate. The gate opens and I get out. He all of sudden starts running after me."
Fortunately, her friends arrived at that moment and helped get the situation under control until the police arrived.
So, what happened next? Hear Kendall describe the disturbing incident in the clip above.
