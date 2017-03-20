Kim Kardashian just gave a moment by moment recap of her Paris attack.

Five months ago, Kim was robbed at gunpoint while in the city for Paris Fashion Week. While details had emerged about what happened to Kim in the early hours of Oct. 3, no one knew the whole story.

But that all changed on Sunday evening when Kim revealed exactly what happened during the terrifying robbery on Keeping Up With the Kardashians. On Sunday's episode, Kim sat down with her sisters Khloe Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian and held back tears as she relived the attack.