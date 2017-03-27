When you think of the most stylish kids in the business, there's no doubt Blue Ivy and North West come to mind...and it's not just because of their fashionable parents.

In fact, while Beyoncé and Kim Kardashian may help dress their daughters, both Blue and Nori have completely different styles than their mamas. It's like the two toddlers have somehow combined the forces of Kim and Bey as well as their dads, Kanye West and Jay Z, all the while mixing in their unique personalities to become fashionistas all in their own right...at an impressive age of 5 and 3!

So what exactly makes the toddlers "style icons?" Let's investigate...