For Tom, he tells us his "first dance" to Nat King Cole's "L-O-V-E-" sticks out as a highlight, and reveals the couple took a few dance lessons prior to the big day. "We didn't want to be too polished, kind of just like, we just know how to dance. We try hard, we die hard!"

And while both Tom and Katie were struggling to write their vows leading up to the ceremony, their effort paid off, as Katie says, "Everyone was crying." Especially the groom.

"They were emotional. Maybe I was a fool for thinking I wouldn't get that choked up, but I broke within the first few lines," Tom says.