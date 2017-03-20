There wasn't a dry eye in the woods.
After a "bumpy" season filled with the joint-bachelor trip to New Orleans from hell and many fights over text message, Vanderpump Rules fans finally got to see Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz's wedding in Monday night's episode, with the entire group coming together for the woodsy and "magical" event.
The couple's $50,000 ceremony took place at the TwentyMileHouse in northern Californiain in August, with Lisa Vanderpump herself officiating the ceremony. And while we've yet to hear their vows or see the sure-to-be epic after-party, which Bravo viewers will see in the March 27 finale, TomKat revealed their favorite moments from their wedding exclusively to E! News.
For Tom, he tells us his "first dance" to Nat King Cole's "L-O-V-E-" sticks out as a highlight, and reveals the couple took a few dance lessons prior to the big day. "We didn't want to be too polished, kind of just like, we just know how to dance. We try hard, we die hard!"
And while both Tom and Katie were struggling to write their vows leading up to the ceremony, their effort paid off, as Katie says, "Everyone was crying." Especially the groom.
"They were emotional. Maybe I was a fool for thinking I wouldn't get that choked up, but I broke within the first few lines," Tom says.
Brian Baer/Bravo
As for her stunning $15,000 Zuhair Murad wedding dress, which brought her dad to tears in the episode, Katie explains, "I really like vintage, classic vibes. I knew I wanted sleeves and I wanted lace and when I found my dress, it was nothing like I could've even pictured or imagined but the minute I put it on, I was like, 'This is it!'"
To complete her look, Katie says her now-husband influenced her decision when it came to wearing her hair in an updo. "He likes my hair when it as up, so I wanted to do my hair up," she reveals. "I wanted to keep it very timeless and classic and ethereal."
To hear more wedding details from TomKat, watch E! News on Tuesday at 7 and 11 p.m.
Vanderpump Rules airs Mondays at 9 p.m. on Bravo.
(E! and Bravo are both members of the NBCUniversal family.)