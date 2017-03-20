Welcoming Gal Gadot's very own wonder baby to the world!

The Wonder Woman actress took to Instagram on Monday to share one special announcement: She's given birth to baby No. 2! Gal and husband Yaron Versano named their newborn daughter Maya.

Gal captioned a black and white photo of their 5-year-old daughter Alma on her way to meet her little sister with two balloons, "And then we were four... She is here, Maya. I feel so complete blessed and thankful for all the Wonders in my life #family #newborn #greatfull"

Too sweet for words!

The 31-year-old Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice star first announced she was expecting last November. Since then, Gadot never slowed down her busy schedule.