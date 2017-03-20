Wonder Baby Is Here! Gal Gadot Gives Birth to a Daughter Named Maya

Welcoming Gal Gadot's very own wonder baby to the world!

The Wonder Woman actress took to Instagram on Monday to share one special announcement: She's given birth to baby No. 2! Gal and husband Yaron Versano named their newborn daughter Maya

Gal captioned a black and white photo of their 5-year-old daughter Alma on her way to meet her little sister with two balloons, "And then we were four... She is here, Maya. I feel so complete blessed and thankful for all the Wonders in my life #family #newborn #greatfull" 

Too sweet for words!

The 31-year-old Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice star first announced she was expecting last November. Since then, Gadot never slowed down her busy schedule.  

A post shared by Gal Gadot (@gal_gadot) on

She's continued promotion for her upcoming standalone super heroine flick, and even took the stage at the 2017 Golden Globes in January to present an award.

Gal actress previously told Entertainment Weekly last year that she was relieved her little one (and newborn daughter) would one day have a female super hero to look up to.  "Most of the movies, the men are in charge, the men are the most powerful ones," Gado noted. "You've had Superman and Batman and everyone, but Wonder Woman was never there."

"I'm so happy when she grows up she's going to see a female figure she can be inspired by," she added.

Congratulations to the family!

