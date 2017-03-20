Want a piece of the Tuscan countryside without all the hassle of international travel? Consider investing in Ellen DeGeneres and Portia De Rossi's central California estate.

The comedian by day and real estate mogul by night has listed her 10,500 square-foot Santa Barbara home, dubbed "The Villa," for a whopping $45 million. DeGeneres first purchased the stone abode for a reported $26.5 million in 2012, and in the years since, acquired two adjacent properties to expand the compound to nearly 17 acres.

Originally built in 1930 and inspired by Old World Italy, Ellen and Portia's private enclave boasts six bedrooms, six bathrooms, nine fireplaces, multiple libraries and an 800 square-foot living room.

No, folks, this isn't your typical 42 Wallaby Way, Sydney, Australia.