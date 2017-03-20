No need to call Olivia Pope, people...

A few people raised their eyebrows after photos surfaced of Scandal star Tony Goldwyn hanging out at Disneyland with Huma Abedin, the vice chair of Hillary Clinton's 2016 political campaign.

However, E! News can confirm their visit was totally friendly.

"They are very close friends and worked very closely together when Tony campaigned for Hillary," a source tells us. "Tony is married and loves his wife, [Jane Musky]."

Another insider added, "Tony's wife wasn't there because she is in New York working."