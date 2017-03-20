Michael Yarish/CBS
Michael Yarish/CBS
The Big Bang Theory isn't going anywhere. CBS and Warner Bros. announced they have reached a new two-year deal that will keep The Big Bang Theory on the air through the 2018-2019 season. That extends The Big Bang Theory's run through at least season 12. A celebratory "Bazinga!" is appropriate if you desire.
Season 10, the current season, was the last part of a deal with the actors. Reports about the renewal said the original cast— Johnny Galecki, Jim Parsons, Kaley Cuoco, Simon Helberg, Kunal Nayyar—would take a pay cut to give Mayim Bialik and Melissa Rauch raises.
The Big Bang Theory is currently the No. 1 show on broadcast TV in terms of viewers and in the coveted 18-49 demographic. This season the show is averaging 19.4 million viewers and a 5.1 rating in the 18-49 demographic and a 6.9 in the adults aged 25-54 demo. Big Bang has won 9 Emmys during its run, four of them were won by Parsons in the Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series category.
CBS has also ordered a Big Bang Theory spinoff directly to series. Young Sheldon, which will feature the voice of Parsons providing narration, tells the story of a 9-year-old Sheldon Cooper growing up in Texas. The prequel series stars Big Little Lies' Iain Armitage as Sheldon Cooper, Zoe Perry, Lance Barber, Raegan Revord and Montana Jordan. Perry is playing Sheldon's mother, a role her own mother, Laurie Metcalf, originated on The Big Bang Theory.
Jon Favreau is directing and executive producing the first episode and serves as executive producer alongside Chuck Lorre and Steven Molaro.
The Big Bang Theory airs Thursdays, 8 p.m. on CBS.