Congratulations to Bella Heathcote!

E! News can confirm the Australian Fifty Shades Darker actress is engaged to her longtime partner, Australian film director Andrew Dominik, 49.

Heathcote first sparked engagement rumors when she was photographed leaving the Sydney airport earlier this month with a huge diamond sparkler on that finger. Then, she took to Instagram over the weekend and showed off the ring once again.

Celebrating Lily Collins' birthday with Phoebe Tonkin, Heathcote took a selfie with a drink in her hand where you can visibly see the diamond glittering on her left hand.

"Thanks for being born," she captioned the photo, tagging the birthday girl and fellow Australian actress.

Heathcote and Dominik have been together for six years. Previously, the screenwriter was engaged to actress Robin Tunney, but they split up in 2010.