Penélope Cruz is Donatella Versace. E! News has confirmed the Oscar winner will play the key role in Versace: American Crime Story, the third installment of Ryan Murphy's American Crime Story anthology series on FX.

Production on the third season is set to begin in April and air in 2018. Katrina: American Crime Story will be the second season following the hit first season The People v. O.J. Simpson. Murphy, Nina Jacobson and Brad Simpson are executive producers on Versace: American Crime Story.