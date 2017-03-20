Kim Zolciak-Biermann and her 20-year-old daughter Brielle Biermann won't be traveling to Germany anytime soon.

The reality star mommy-daughter duo were on their way back from Italy with the rest of their family when they were stopped before boarding a flight back home in Germany.

Kim took to Twitter to (angrily) recap the entire situation. "Crazy ass airport n Germany! So extra told me its my government thats why they r searching all my stuff! Throwing my wigs around & s--t," she began.

"I went through security they searched my carry on, squeezing all my nutri grain bars, throwing my stuff around, obviously I didn't have anything," she continued, explaining how they had somehow missed the huge water bottle her other daughter, Ariana, had in her bag. "[They] said I needed further testing, swiped my hands & bag and said I tested positive for 'explosives.'"