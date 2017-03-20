It's safe to say that reality TV has never seen friendships like these.

When Sweet Home Oklahoma makes its debut on Bravo tonight, the light-hearted docu-series will introduce viewers to a group of four ride-or-die friends living life in Oklahoma City who have never met a boundary between one another that they didn't feel more than comfortable crossing. Case in point? This sneak peek of tonight's second episode, exclusive to E! News, in which Lee Murphy is out on her first blind date in 17 years. Lucky for her (we think), her best pals Jennifer Welch and Angie "Pumps" Sullivan are there to make sure everything stays above board—as they eavesdrop from the very next table.