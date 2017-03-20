Bravo
It's safe to say that reality TV has never seen friendships like these.
When Sweet Home Oklahoma makes its debut on Bravo tonight, the light-hearted docu-series will introduce viewers to a group of four ride-or-die friends living life in Oklahoma City who have never met a boundary between one another that they didn't feel more than comfortable crossing. Case in point? This sneak peek of tonight's second episode, exclusive to E! News, in which Lee Murphy is out on her first blind date in 17 years. Lucky for her (we think), her best pals Jennifer Welch and Angie "Pumps" Sullivan are there to make sure everything stays above board—as they eavesdrop from the very next table.
Although, we've got to say—based on the bizarre swingers story Lee's would-be beau offered up on the very first date, it might be a good thing her buddies lack a healthy sense of personal space!
As the group, which includes fourth pal Josh Welch, challenges the conventions of conservative society and shows an alternative, outrageous side to the tony enclave of Nichols Hills, their unique friendships hilariously reveal that the daily triumphs and struggles of small-city life are more wild, fun and memorable than meets the eye.
Sweet Home Oklahoma premieres with back-to-back episodes on Monday, March 20 at 10 p.m. on Bravo.
