FACT: Bette did post an ad in the "Situated Wanted, Women" section of The Hollywood Reporter seeking employment. The full ad read: "Mother of three - 10, 11 and 15. Divorcee. American. Thirty years' experience as an actress in motion pictures. Mobile still and more affable than rumour would have it. Wants steady employment in Hollywood. (Has had Broadway.) References on request."

However, she posted it prior to landing the role of Baby Jane.

Of the ad, her agent Martin Baum said he "was an important agent, she was a big star, and I wasn't going looking for work for her. That was not exactly the position I expected to be in at that point in my career — or her career. She was never out of work, but she was concerned about where her career was going. So she placed the ad. Everyone was laughing — it was a joke. Better Davis looking for a job? It didn't make sense! But she was serious about it. She felt she needed work. It just wasn't as dire a circumstance as she portrayed it in the ad."