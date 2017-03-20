Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson were all about the big wins last night.

Not only did the Cleveland Cavaliers player see a victory over the Los Angeles Lakers, but he then met up with his lady for a "sweet" date night out in Hollywood.

E! News can confirm the pair enjoyed a dinner at Catch L.A. where they met up with Kourtney Kardashian and Kris Jenner.

"Khloe and Tristan arrived hand-in-hand to Catch L.A. around 10 p.m.," an insider tells us exclusively. "They came with a group of friends, and Kris and Kourtney joined them as well."

But attendees aside, all eyes were on Khloe and Tristan who "sat next to each other at dinner and were acting really sweet."

We're told, "He was making nice gestures to her and and showing some love. He was a complete gentleman, always making sure she was OK."