AKM-GSI
Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson were all about the big wins last night.
Not only did the Cleveland Cavaliers player see a victory over the Los Angeles Lakers, but he then met up with his lady for a "sweet" date night out in Hollywood.
E! News can confirm the pair enjoyed a dinner at Catch L.A. where they met up with Kourtney Kardashian and Kris Jenner.
"Khloe and Tristan arrived hand-in-hand to Catch L.A. around 10 p.m.," an insider tells us exclusively. "They came with a group of friends, and Kris and Kourtney joined them as well."
But attendees aside, all eyes were on Khloe and Tristan who "sat next to each other at dinner and were acting really sweet."
We're told, "He was making nice gestures to her and and showing some love. He was a complete gentleman, always making sure she was OK."
Despite enduring an injury to his mouth during the game, Tristan was able to enjoy some sushi with his lady love before they headed out of the restaurant to continue the evening at Nightingale Club in West Hollywood.
The pair sat behind the DJ booth in the VIP section of the club, and our source tells us, "Tristan made sure Khloe was good and sat next to her. She was laughing with a few people and seemed to love being by her man's side."
They left together about an hour later.
Seth Browarnik/startraksphoto.com
The night out comes after the reality star threw her NBA beau a gold-themed party last week in honor of his 26th birthday.
Khloe made him feel extra special as she hosted a house party decorated with gold balloons and gold streamers, accenting the tables with gold-dipped Kit-Kat bars and other treats provided by Bree's Cakes of Los Angeles. The most original touch came from the collection of photo cookies she put out on the dessert table with pictures of the couple and his friends decorated in gold confetti.
Meanwhile, the pair first sparked romance rumors last summer and made things official in October. Since then, they've attended Halloween and New Year's Eve parties together and even went on a Jamaican vacation with his friends in February.
Needless to say, we can't wait to see what's next for the duo!