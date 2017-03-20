Waiting is hard and viewers are in for quite a bit of a wait before This Is Us returns with new episodes (and maybe answers about Jack Pearson's death, but you know how that goes). But you're in luck! When E! News hit the This Is Us PaleyFest red carpet, we tasked the stars of the show to give us season two spoilers. Well, "spoilers."

"Jack's not dead," Chris Sullivan, Toby on This Is Us, told us. "Jack's hiding in Cuba."

Now you know why it's "spoilers" and not spoilers.