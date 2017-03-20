Waiting is hard and viewers are in for quite a bit of a wait before This Is Us returns with new episodes (and maybe answers about Jack Pearson's death, but you know how that goes). But you're in luck! When E! News hit the This Is Us PaleyFest red carpet, we tasked the stars of the show to give us season two spoilers. Well, "spoilers."
"Jack's not dead," Chris Sullivan, Toby on This Is Us, told us. "Jack's hiding in Cuba."
Now you know why it's "spoilers" and not spoilers.
What other (fake) storylines can we expect with the NBC drama returns? Pregnancy, an NSA spy, Russian involvement and zombie resurrections. The cast of This Is Us has an active imagination and it's on full display in the video up top.
This Is Us wrapped its 18-episode first season on Tuesday, March 14 with an hour pretty much devoted to Jack (Milo Ventimiglia) and Rebecca (Mandy Moore) as the two struggled with their relationship in 1996 and met for the first time in the 1970s. It wasn't the finale fans were expecting since it provided no real details about Jack's death, and some have been vocal with their response to the episode.
"That bummed me out," Moore told E! News. "I'm really proud of the work we did and proud of the episode, and anytime anybody asked me, I said, you're not going to find out how Jack dies. I don't know why people are so fixated on that!"
Ventimiglia said fans should have known there would be a twist.
"It's one of those things where sure, it might have been leading in that direction, but at the same time, if you know anything about this show, you can't expect anything," Ventimiglia said. "Anything that you believe is going to happen may not happen, but you have to understand that what we're telling, the stories we're telling are still going to hit home, and you're going to discover more about this family that you fell in love with."
This Is Us has already been renewed for seasons two and three on NBC.
