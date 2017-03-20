It's safe to say we pity the fools who think Mr. T doesn't know how to make an entrance. In the exclusive Dancing With the Stars sneak preview, Kym Herjavec (née Johnson) meets her partner for the first time when Mr. T literally comes crashing into the room.
"Sorry for that entrance there," Mr. T, 64, says. Never apologize for a dramatic entrance, Mr. T!
Kym doesn't miss a beat with The A-Team veteran. "Hey, can I say, ‘I pity the fool'?" Kym asks.
"See, if you do it kind of funny, they won't believe you," Mr. T advises. But he doesn't want her to say his iconic line, that's his job, instead Mr. T says he wants Kym to be "sweet."
"You're the beauty, I'm the beast," he says. "I do the rough stuff."
Mr. T is in good hands. Kym has won the competition twice, first with Donny Osmond in season nine and again with Hines Ward in season 12.
Mr. T is just one of 12 contestants competing in Dancing With the Stars season 24. Also entering the ballroom: Olympic gymnast Simone Biles, bull rider Bonner Bolton, the legendary Charo, Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Erika Jayne, NFL player Rashad Jennings, Saturday Night Live veteran Chris Kattan, Olympic figure skater Nancy Kerrigan, Fifth Harmony's Normani Kordei, Glee alum Heather Morris, former MLB player David Ross and The Bachelor's Nick Viall.
Dancing With the Stars kicks off its 24th season of competition on Monday, March 20 at 8 p.m.