It's safe to say we pity the fools who think Mr. T doesn't know how to make an entrance. In the exclusive Dancing With the Stars sneak preview, Kym Herjavec (née Johnson) meets her partner for the first time when Mr. T literally comes crashing into the room.

"Sorry for that entrance there," Mr. T, 64, says. Never apologize for a dramatic entrance, Mr. T!

Kym doesn't miss a beat with The A-Team veteran. "Hey, can I say, ‘I pity the fool'?" Kym asks.