Jessica Simpson Can't Stay Away From Her Daisy Dukes

Jessica Simpson may have ditched the cowboy boots, but her signature Daisy Dukes live on.

More than a decade since she donned the denim shorts synonymous with The Dukes of Hazard, the fashionista continues to break the cut-offs out when the occasion calls for them.

Such was the case Sunday when she joined actress and gal pal Odette Annable for an afternoon of soaking up the sun. The songstress paired her shorts with a colorful bikini top and a crochet sweater tying the whole look together. No Simpson ensemble would be complete without a pair of sky-high heels, of course.

Annable also donned a bikini top layered under a spring-ready dress, finished off with a hat and sunnies.

The ladies showed off their beachy ensembles as they posed in front of a house covered in purple blooms. Now that the first official day of spring has finally arrived, this photo couldn't have come at a better time.