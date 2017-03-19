Big Little Lies Gets Painful in the Most Beautiful Ways

Anybody else feeling weirdly uncomfortable, but in a good way?

Tonight's Big Little Lies dug deep into lots of deep dark secrets, forcing Madeline (Reese Witherspoon), Celeste (Nicole Kidman), and Jane (Shailene Woodley) to confront or at least contemplate confronting the most painful parts of themselves.

For Madeline, that meant dealing with the affair she had with Joseph (Santiago Cabrera) and and the possibility that maybe Ed (Adam Scott) isn't who or what she really wants. Joseph showed up at the coffee shop and asked to take a drive so they could talk, but that drive led to a minor car accident that put him in the hospital with a collapsed lung, just before Madeline could give her thoughts on the situation.

We can't say we haven't noticed Ed and Madeline's slight lack of chemistry, but now it feels deliberate, because the other parents have noticed it too. They may not be violent with each other, but they're also lacking any sort of passion, unlike another couple we know.