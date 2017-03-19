When the parents are away, the kids will play!

The internet has struck again with a hilarious viral video detailing what happened when 2-year-old twin brothers Andrew and Ryan Balkin got into a little mischief after their mom and dad tucked them into bed.

Upwards of 45 million people have viewed New York City 'rents Jonathan and Susana Balkin's home monitoring system video, which shows the toddlers escaping from their cribs for an all-night adventure of gymnastics, furniture rearrangement and overall brotherly bonding.

Andrew and Ryan climb in and out of their side-by-side cribs on multiple occasions, pausing to line pillows along the floor as if to create a more suitable space for somersaults and conversation.