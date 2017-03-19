Kehlani's Missing Cousin Found After Singer Asks Twitter for Help

Kehlani is thanking her fans for assistance in locating a missing family member.

The R&B singer shared an urgent message to Twitter on Saturday evening, asking her social media followers to spread the word about a cousin who had gone missing that same day.

"My cousin Lexus is missing.. she has a severe mental disorder, don't approach her she may be scared and run, please call the police," Kehlani tweeted alongside an official missing persons flyer from the Vallejo Police Department in Northern California.

According to authorities Lexus Dupaty left her residence between 5:00 and 8:15 p.m. and described her as "being an extreme introvert" who had run away on a prior occasion.